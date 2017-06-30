Blog: The Big Holiday Weekend!

This upcoming weekend is a big one! Some folks will have off for the next 4 days. (Not me). So the forecast for the next few days is very important for many. So let’s talk weather.

Yesterday we still enjoyed dry conditions. It has really felt like Spring for the last 2 days, but now we are back to reality. As expected, the dew points have risen into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The humidity will keep increasing today into tonight. By tomorrow the dew points will be solidly in the 70s. (can you say MUGGY?). But you know what??? It’s that time of year. So it’s nothing unusual. Temps will be warmer/hotter as well. High temps yesterday were mainly in the upper 80s. Today they will be near 90 or in the low 90s. With the higher humidity it will feel like the mid-upper 90s with the heat index. So stay hydrated if you are outside for a while. Keep the kids hydrated at the Summer camps as well. We have high pressure just offshore. So we’ll be partly cloudy for sky conditions today.

By the early evening there will probably be a few isolated showers trying to sneak into the area from the southwest. Earlier model runs barely had any rain in our region this evening. Then Future Trak had this update at 8am.

I don’t think we’ll see this much rain, but we’ll at least have a few isolated showers. Winds will be out of the southwest today at 8-12mph. There is a low threat for rip currents at the local beaches.

Tomorrow the humidity will increase at all levels. There will be some weak troughing (dip in the jetstream) which will help to create some scattered showers and storms.

I put the chance for rain at 20% in the mid morning. I have 50% from the late morning into the late afternoon. It won’t be a washout, but there will be some scattered showers and storms passing through the region.

We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. High temps will be in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be out of the southwest at 8-12mph. There should be some slightly drier air in the upper levels on Sunday. So I see a little less chance for rain. I put the chance at 30% with a slightly higher chance over northeast North Carolina. Keep in mind that the models have gone back and forth a little over the rain chances for Saturday and Sunday. So check back for updates if you are trying to hit a specific outdoor event or T-Time. High temps will be near 90. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. Things look quieter for Monday and Tuesday. The models only show some isolated showers and thunderstorms for Monday. So far they have kept Tuesday pretty quiet for the 4th of July. Let’s hope it stays that way. Here’s the forecast that I have for now:

So that’s the forecast that I have for now. We’ll have updates on the rain chances over the weekend. So check back for updates.

Before I go. I found 2 interesting articles about weather around the world. First off…I saw a cool article about China. Apparently, one province in China, that is larger than Texas, just used renewable energy for an entire week for their power. This is no small feat. It brings hope to a country that has had a lot of problems with pollution. Here is the article with the whole story. China Province Uses 100% Renewable Energy For A Week.

In other news a new record was broken overseas. Iran has had some extreme heat lately. The city of Ahvaz hit 128.7 degrees Farenheit. This broke the previous record of 127.4 degrees F. One souce claimed that the actual temperature hit 129.2 degrees. That would be the hottest temperature ever recorded in the Eastern Hemisphere according to the source. That is hot. However, some of the surrounding areas also had a heat index of 140-165 degrees. That is deadly heat. Here is the article with more information. Record heat in Iran.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler