Blog: Enjoy The Great Weather!

This blog will be brief today. It is just about perfect weather outside after all. I wish I could say that I’m headed to the beach to enjoy this nice weather, but alas…I’ve been doing a lot of yard work to take advantage of the mild/dry air. I’ll be at it again today. Hmm maybe to the pool when I’m done.

Anyway, today there is a cool front to our south, and high pressure is building in.

The result will be full sunshine with highs near 80 degrees. We’ll be in the low-mid 80s inland. The atmosphere has also really dried out. Our dew points have dropped to the 50s across the region.

There are even some dew points in the 40s and low 50s just to our north. This will make it feel very comfortable outside. We’ll have a breeze out of the north/northeast at 5-15mph. Tomorrow the high will shift to the southeast. This will let the winds turn more out of the south. That will let the afternoon temps climb to the upper 80s. We could even have a few 90s inland. However, I do think it will still be pretty dry. Then the humidity will increase on Friday. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend. We could see some isolated showers on Saturday. There is a little better chance for some scattered showers and storms on Sunday, but there are no wash-outs forecast. For now the weather looks fine for the 4th of July. Partly cloudy with highs near 90. There could be a stray shower or two in the region. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy wheeler