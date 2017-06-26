Blog: It’s Nice Out…That’s News!

The weather looks great over the next few days. I’m almost confused as to how to cover the weather since it’s been so long since I covered a long stretch of quiet conditions. (Almost). Today we started off with lots of sunshine, and temps were mainly in the 60s.

There is a stationary front to the south of Hatteras. The deep humidity has been shoved south of that boundary. There is a cool front to our north with lots of unseasonably cool air in the Great lakes. Our temps will be fairly mild today. There is a big area of high pressure to our northwest.

We are looking at a beautiful day. We’ll have a lot of sunshine. High temps will be in the mid 80s. Winds will be variable at 5-10mph. The big story is the drier air that is in place. Dew points have dropped to the upper 50s to low 60s in our region.

This is already drier than this past weekend. It should feel pretty nice out today. By tomorrow that little cool front will slowly slide down into southeast Virginia. We will see more clouds. We also could see some isolated showers. There shouldn’t be much, but some hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon are possible.

There could be a little more coverage in the evening as the front finally arrives. We’ll have even drier weather move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Dew points will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s. That will allow morning temperatures to drop to the low-mid 50s in some inland locations. We’ll be in the upper 50s to low 60s in the metro for both Wednesday and Thursday mornings. By Thursday afternoon the winds will turn more southerly. We’ll heat up to the upper 80s in the afternoon. We’ll rise to near 90 by Friday with more humidity. We may see some more isolated showers on Saturday. A weak trough of low pressure could bring some scattered showers on Sunday, but that is pretty far out to go into too much detail. Stay tuned for updates. Until then…enjoy the weather!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler