BLOG: Sweating Through The Weekend

Good grief it was a sweltering, soupy weekend in Hampton Roads! Today, temperatures surged into the upper-80s and low-90s with dewpoints well into the 70s, so it felt close to 100°! We’ll be sweatin’ it out through Monday with highs back in the low-90s and the heat index near 100°.

Remember to take care of yourselves on these hot and humid days:

Stay hydrated.

Wear loose, light-colored clothes that reflect the sunshine.

Wear sunscreen.

Take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

Check on your elderly neighbors.

DO NOT leave pets in hot, locked cars.

If you’re thinking of heading to the beach to stay cool, once again, there will be some moderate waves and a high risk of rip currents from the Oceanfront all the way to the Outer Banks.

A cold front will approach tomorrow afternoon, so that will spark some scattered showers and storms through the afternoon into the evening hours.

There will be a marginal to slight risk of some severe storms. You can see the slight risk stretches across Surry Co, Sussex Co, the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck, Eastern Shore. There will be more of a marginal risk from the Southside into northeast North Carolina.

If we see any severe storms develop, the primary threats will be heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding, strong winds, and possibly hail. We are not AS concerned with tornadoes, but we always keep an eye on that threat even if it’s small.

That front will stall out, so unfortunately, we’ll keep clouds and a few showers in the forecast for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. At least by then, highs will drop off into the low to mid-80s. The humidity will remain high, but with cooler temperatures, it won’t seem as unbearable outside.

The only dry day out of the next seven will be Thursday – expect lots of sunshine with highs back in the upper-80s. More afternoon showers looming on the horizon for next weekend….really hoping that changes!

Take it easy,

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor