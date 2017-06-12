Blog: The Heat Continues!

We are coming off of a great weekend. The weather cooperated for Harborfest. It was the first time that I can remember 3 good days of weather with no rain or storms during the event. Having said that…it did get pretty hot during the afternoon yesterday. High temps were in the 90s. It was in the low 90s in Norfolk. My car thermometer read 96 when I reached home after the festival. We’ll see a lot the same today. More heat. More humidity.

As predicted, a big area of high pressure has parked itself offshore. We call this the Bermuda high. It is a heat pump that is going to continue for a couple more days.

With the current position of the high, the surface winds are predominantly out of the southwest. They will run at about 8-12mph. Also, the high is close enough that we’ll have lots of sunshine in the region. Temps will reach the low 90s with mid 90s inland. The heat index will make it feel like the mid-upper 90s. Despite the high pressure in the region, we will have a little instability in the region due to the heat an humidity. So a stray shower or storm could pop somewhere in the viewing area. However, the chance for rain is only 10%. We’ll see much of the same tomorrow. Skies will be mostly sunny. High temps will be in the low 90s with mid 90s inland. There might be a slightly higher chance for isolated storms tomorrow afternoon. I would still say there is only a 10-20% chance for any rain though, and that looks mainly inland. Future Trak does show a few showers/storms.

By Wednesday a cold front will drop down out of the Midwest, and it will roll into our region. We’ll cool down a little bit, but not too much. Highs will be in the upper 80s. We’ll also have some scattered showers and storms with the front. We’ll be much cooler on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Some models suggest we’ll even have highs in the upper 70s. Either way it will be cooler. The trade-off is that there will be a chance for more showers and storms. The pattern will be cooler and wetter Thursday through Saturday. This will be due to some upper level troughing (dipping of the jetstream). Keep in mind that it won’t rain the entire time. We will heat up a little by Saturday (upper 80s), but we’ll heat up a lot more by Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

The heat isn’t too crazy, but don’t take it for granted. Follow some of the basic rules:

Drink plenty of fluids. Especially water Take breaks in the shade if you are working outside for a long period of time. Put on the sunscreen. Make sure pets have plenty of shade and cool water if they are outdoors.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler