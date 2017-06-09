Blog: Nice Weekend For Harborfest!

Things are A’ Changin’ in the weather. Finally, we have some nice weather coming into the region, and it will stick around for a few days. The area of low pressure that was just offshore yesterday, has moved off well to our northeast this morning.

High pressure is building in. We are looking at a great day! This morning it was a little cool. Temps started in the 50s with a few 40s inland and on the Eastern Shore. However, with the high amount of sunshine, we already warmed up to the 60s by the mid-morning. We’ll have a lot of sunshine today with a light westerly wind. High temps will rise up to the low 80s. It will be nice and dry outside. Dew points are in the low 50s, and they shouldn’t change much today. So it will feel great outside. Over the next few days we’ll develop a warming pattern. High pressure will scoot offshore and plant itself for several days. This is called the “Bermuda High”.

This will give us a nice stretch of rain-free weather. Plus, with persistent southwesterly winds, we’ll keep heating up. We’ll be in the upper 80s tomorrow. Then we’ll be in the low 90s Sunday through the middle of next week. We’ll have a lot of sunshine through that time. A ridge (northern rise) in the jetstream will help to produce the warmer/hotter pattern as well. Humidity will increase by Sunday.

The weather looks good for Harborfest. This could be the first time in a long time where we will have nice weather for all 3 days.

Speaking of the water…The surf is UP!

The Surfline.com cameras looked great this morning. Waves were running at about 2-4 feet with some 5 footers at times. There were a ton of surfers out there. Just keep in mind that there is a moderate-high threat for rip currents today. So use extra caution swimmers.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler