Blog: June Weather Returns…Soon!

Yesterday’s weather did not feel like June. The calendar said June 7th (where did the time go?), but the weather felt like it was early April. Highs were only in the 60s for the majority of the area. We had clouds. We had sprinkles. We had a breeze. I would say it was kind of nasty out, but I just talked to my boss in the hallway. He said he is liking this cooler weather. So, ehhhhh, it was pretty nice out.

Anyway, things will be changing soon, but we have to get through one more day of this cooler weather. There is an area of high pressure to our northwest, but it will stay away today. Instead there is a weak area of low pressure that has formed to our south/southeast along a stationary front.

This low will move to the north/northeast through the day. It will stay offshore, but it will throw some showers towards our region through the early afternoon.

The rain chances will be higher near the coast and south. There will be less of a chance inland and north.

With the clouds and the breeze we’ll have another cool day. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s with only a couple of 70s inland. The wind will be out of the northeast at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. This persistent northeast breeze will lead to some nuisance tidal flooding during high tide. It shouldn’t cause too many problems, but the water will come up a little. The waves near shore are running about 3-5ft. This is also creating a high threat for rip currents.

By tonight the low will move off to our northeast, the high will build in a bit, and so skies will clear out. It will be pretty nice out with mostly clear skies and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow….the good weather arrives. Cue the music. We’ll have fair skies and high temps will be in the low 80s. It will still be fairly dry too. The weather will be good for the Parade of Sail on the Elizabeth River.

By Saturday we’ll heat up. The high pressure area will move a little offshore. So we’ll develop a “Bermuda High” pattern. Temps will rise up to the mid-upper 80s. Then by Sunday we’ll be in the low 90s with sunshine. 90s will continue into early next week. Mid 90s??? Possibly. We’ll see. The average high is 81 degrees for this time of year.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler