Blog: 2 Cool Days, Then A Warm Weekend.

We are entering a short stretch of cool weather. It is regional, but it is definitely cool for the season. The cool pocket of air is coming in out of the northeast states. We are on the edge of it today. A cold front has moved to our south. The breeze has picked up out of the northeast behind it.

There a lot of clouds in the region, and these will hang around through the day. The cooler air is moving in at the surface. While a warmer/humid airmass is flowing in at the upper levels from the south. An upper level low is also moving in overhead. This is creating an overrunning pattern to form. (a bit odd for June, but not unheard of). So today’s high temperatures are forecast to only rise up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Meanwhile, there is some warmth over the central U.S.

In fact…It will be warmer today and tomorrow over Minnesota than it will be in Hampton Roads.

The warmer air will move east, and it will arrive here by the weekend.

I don’t think we’ll see much rain today, but we will have a few showers and some pockets of drizzle at times. There have been a few showers already down towards the Outer Banks. By tomorrow a weak area of low pressure will form along the stalled out cold front. This will form offshore, and it will stay offshore. However, it will throw a few showers in our direction.

That system will move to our northeast by tomorrow evening. That will allow us to dry out for Friday and the weekend. High pressure will build in to the region. Then it will strengthen to our southeast. It will become our typical “Bermuda High” that we are used to this time of year.

Temps will warm up dramatically. We’ll be in the low 80s by Friday, mid 80s by Saturday, then back to 90 on Sunday. The average high temperature for this time of year is 81 degrees.

Winds will run out of the northeast at 10-15mph today with a few gusts o 20mph. The breeze will stay up out of the northeast through tomorrow. This could lead to some nuisance tidal flooding this evening and tomorrow, but no big problems are expected, but stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler