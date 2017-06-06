Blog: Heavy Downpours Leave. Cooler Weather Soon.

We had some very heavy downpours yesterday.

The rain came down on the Peninsula during the afternoon. Then the heavy rain moved to the Southside and North Carolina during the evening. Amounts added up in the rain gauge. Look at some of the 24 hour totals:

Newport News had the most that I’ve seen. 3.47″. This caused some street flooding over parts of the city. Scott in Yorktown reported 2.35″. Greg in Currituck had 1.7″. A.J. on the lower Eastern Shore had 1.38″. The rain finally moved out after 11pm. Then we had quiet weather for a while.

Things were quiet this morning. We’ll be pretty quiet today. A weak cool front has moved just to our south. So we’ll be slightly cooler and just a bit drier for today.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with isolated showers possible. High temps will be near 80. We’ll have a light northwest breeze.

By tomorrow a second stronger cold front will move into the area. This is going to give us a couple of cool days. High temps tomorrow will be closer to 70 degrees. The average high temp for this time of year is 81. There will be a cool breeze off of the water. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph out of the northeast. Clouds will increase. We’ll have some isolated showers, and we’ll probably have some pockets of drizzle as well.

We’ll stay cool on Thursday as the front stalls to our south. High temps will be near 70 degrees. By Friday we’ll start warming up. Winds will be back out of the south. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be pretty nice out. The heat that is currently in the west will build east this weekend. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday. We’ll be closer to 90 by Sunday. Mid 90s by early next week??? Maybe. Stay tuned! Either way, get ready for some up-and-down temperatures over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler