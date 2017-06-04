BLOG: Sun To Showers

You know what – no complaints about this weekend! We had abundant sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs well into the 80s and comfortable levels of humidity.

Of course the beaches and pools were packed. That probably won’t be the case tomorrow since showers will return to the forecast. As if Mondays weren’t bad enough, right?

Overnight, clouds will gradually increase and there will be a chance of isolated showers. With clouds moving in, temperatures will only drop into the low-70s, so it’ll be a mild and muggy start to the day. And of course, make sure you grab an umbrella as you head out the door.

An area of low pressure will drop into Hampton Roads tomorrow, so that will keep us under the clouds tomorrow and we will be tracking on and off showers. It’s not going to be a soaking wet day, but certainly damp. Expect a better chance of scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours – wouldn’t rule out a few embedded thunderstorms, but no strong or severe storms expected.

Despite a clearly dismal day, a southwest breeze will manage to boost temperatures into the mid-80s.

We’ll keep a few showers in the forecast for Monday night as a cold front swings through the region. Isolated showers could continue into early Tuesday morning, but I’m optimistic for drier conditions by the afternoon. Behind that frontal boundary, Tuesday will be a little cooler with highs near 80°.

Temperatures will only top out in the 70s from Wednesday through Friday – some may certainly enjoy the cooler weather.

After Tuesday, we won’t have to worry about anymore showers until maybe next Saturday, which will only be a chance of isolated showers at this point.

Take it easy,

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor