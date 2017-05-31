Blog: Another Day Another Drop Of Rain

Last night I woke up to the sound of weather alerts and thunder. We had some heavy rain form around 11pm right over the heart of Hampton Roads.

That cluster moved out to sea. Then we were quiet for the rest of the morning. We have much of the same weather today. It’s warm and humid. A stationary front still sits near the region. Though it has drifted north a bit since yesterday.

This means that we will be warmer and more humid today. High temps will be in the mid 80s. It might feel like 90 in a few places with the heat index. The wind will only be out of the southwest at 5-10mph. We’ll pop up some scattered showers and storms this afternoon. I put the chance for rain at 40%. Here is Future trak during the mid-afternoon.

A few locations could see heavy rain due to the high humidity. These showers and storms will taper off this evening. Then we’ll have mostly quiet weather overnight. Tomorrow a cool front will try to move into the region from the northwest. The main effect will be for the wind to turn out of the northwest. This will pull in some drier air. Dew points will drop from the upper 60s today to the upper 50s by tomorrow afternoon. Friday’s weather also looks pretty good. We’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers and storms in the area. Highs will be in the 80s. We’ll develop some scattered showers and storms over the weekend, but it won’t be a washout. In fact the forecast keeps trending drier. I only have a 30% chance for a few afternoon showers on Saturday. I may drop it to 20%. Then I have a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday. While the weekend is trending drier, the forecast for early next week still looks wet. I have a 70% chance for rain for both next Monday and Tuesday. It’s still a little early. So we’ll see how the forecast trends over the next couple of days.

In national news… The National Flood Insurance Program is not doing so well. At least not according to a new article that was posted from Climate Central. The federal program was developed in the 1960s. However, so much has changed since then. The price of homes and property has skyrocketed. Also, there have been some major storms that have cost the program (and the insurance industry) billions of dollars. The NFIP paid out 52 billion dollars in claims between 1978 and 2016. Since the year 2000 they have paid out 35 billion for coastal storms. It’s hard to know how long this can go on as they are effectively bankrupt. Here is the article with more information: National Flood Insurance Program.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler