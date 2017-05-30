Blog: Wet Month, Wet Year!

It has been a wet month and a wet year in Hampton Roads. Rain held off for most of yesterday, but we had rain showers move in last night. They were on and off through the morning.

So far we have had 6.55″ of rain for the month of May at Norfolk International Airport. This is 3.39″ above the average. For the year so far we have had 19.81″ of rainfall. This is 3.04″ above the average up to this point in the year. It’s definitely been wet here. However, I would say that it’s been wet for almost the entire eastern half of the country over the past month or two.

Rain is in the forecast again today. We had a cool front move to our south last night with a weak area of low pressure. That front has now stalled out to our south. However, there is a lot of moisture on both sides of the front.

Plus, there is ANOTHER upper level low slowly pacing over the region. These slow moving upper level lows and stationary fronts that the surface have been the main culprits for the wet weather pattern recently. So more scattered showers will fall today.

We won’t heat up too much this afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 70s. It will be very muggy out, and there won’t be much of a breeze. The wind will only be out of the southeast at 5-10mph. We will have enough heat that some scattered thunderstorms will try to mix in with the rain this afternoon. There could be a few downpours. The showers will taper off this evening. I don’t see much rain during the overnight in the models. Tomorrow morning should be fairly quiet. However, we’ll have more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. It will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the 80s. By Thursday the upper level low will drift north a bit. It won’t be as deep. So we should dry out a little for Thursday into Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the low-to-mid 80s. The models also show a break in the rain for most of Saturday. However, they do bring the rain back in by late Saturday afternoon or the evening. They show more scattered showers on Sunday with lots of rain possible by next Monday. There’s still some time for things to change. So stay tuned to the forecast.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler