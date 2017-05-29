Weather Cooperates With Memorial Day Plans, but Rain is in view

After days of numerous PM storms, today’s weather looks much better for all of the Memorial Day outdoor plans. Rain chances are only 20% before 5pm today, and the Mercury will reach 5-10 degrees above average into the upper 80s.

Today’s pattern has a warm front north of our area…putting us in the Warm Sector (an area warm, humid, and generally unstable). That’s why temps will be so warm, but the front being further north is keeping one of the “triggers” for rain development out of our area. This is why only isolated pop-up showers are possible today. However, TONIGHT with the cold front moving east towards us, it’ll help trigger showers and storms LATER (mainly overnight) into early Tuesday.

So, through 4PM – 5PM, don’t expect much rain. Again, only hit & miss variety is possible.

Once the cold front gets a little closer to our area, it’ll help initiate a better coverage of rain later tonight closer to Midnight. Future trak picks up on storms just west of I-95 by 9PM.

Scattered showers and storms should move into our area around Midnight and gradually slide east. So, expect a potentially wet Tuesday AM Commute. Of course, you’ll want to watch Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler’s weather update on WAVY NEWS 10 starting at 4:30AM Tuesday for a check of the radar before heading out.

Also, before bed…make sure that you have a way of getting severe weather alerts while you’re sleeping since storms will move in overnight. As of 10AM Today, there was low-end (Marginal risk zone) for severe storms in Hampton Roads late tonight…

…with a slightly higher (Slight Risk Zone) risk for OBX ( in yellow). The main risks will be damaging wind and hail, but isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Be safe, and remember our fallen soldiers.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate