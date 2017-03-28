Blog: Chance For Spring Storms.

It’s Spring time in Hampton Roads. Time for warmer temperatures, blooming flowers, pollen, and thunderstorms. This is the prime-time of year for the chance for storms. We could use a little rain. We are down about 0.4″ of rain below the average for the month. We are down 1.86″ for the year. That record is kept at the National Weather Service for Norfolk International Airport. We have a pretty good chance for seeing rain (70%), but a lower chance for seeing storms (40-50%). Here’s the setup:

We have had a large area of high pressure offshore. This has kept our winds out of the south in the region for the past 24 hours. It has bumped up the temps, and today it is increasing the humidity. This will be some fuel for scattered thunderstorms later today. Adding to that there will be a weak upper level disturbance rolling through the region. There is an area of low pressure at the surface, but it is to our west.

A stationary/warm front lies to our north. There is a cold front off to the west attached to the low. This is forecast to move through by the evening. More on that in a moment. We’ll see scattered to occasional showers developing through the morning under the upper level disturbance. By the late morning to early afternoon we already have a decent shot at rain.

There may be a few heavy-rainers and some isolated thunderstorms. This will continue on-and-off through the afternoon.

Meanwhile we’ll have lots of clouds. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15mph. So for now I’ve got high temperatures in the upper 70s with isolated highs in the 80s. The warmth and humidity will lead to some typical Spring instability (tendency for air to rise and create storms). The forecast that I saw has us up to 1000 for the CAPE (acronym for instability) during the late afternoon. 500 is about the minimum for general thunderstorms, and 1000 is on the low end of severe criteria. There will be a little bit of upper level wind support or shear, but it is also on the lower end. Clouds are always a big factor when it comes to the chance for severe weather. While some sunshine is sneaking in this morning through the clouds, I think the clouds will get thicker this morning. Plus, the rain showers this morning could limit some of that instability this afternoon. Finally, there is a little bit of dry air that may move-in in the upper levels this afternoon. That could limit storms a bit. So…I think we’ll see scattered thunderstorms later today. There could be a few strong storms, but the chance for severe is pretty low. The Storm Prediction Center (NOAA) only has our region in a marginal risk for severe. That is pretty much the lowest level (though it is above general storms). As always, if the sun tries peak out for a long stretch then the chance for severe weather could go up. I think either way we’ll see pockets of brief/heavy rain. We’ll get some gusty winds around the storms. Small hail is even possible. But I think the chance for severe winds and large hail are much smaller. Especially if we get some heavy rain before 3pm. That would drop the temps, and stabilize things for a bit. The cold front will move through this evening. Having said that, we’ll see scattered showers and storms ahead of the front this evening. This could impact the evening commute.

After about 9pm, we’ll start drying out behind the cold front. We’ll steadily clear out overnight with lows in the low-mid 50s. Tomorrow we’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. The pollen levels will be high today. I’m hoping today’s rain, tomorrow’s cool down, and the northerly breeze will knock the pollen down for a bit. My nose needs a break.

Anyway, on Thursday we’ll be even cooler. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll start warming up again on Friday. However, the moisture will also return. So by the late afternoon we’ll have some rain in the region. Rain chances will increase by the evening. It looks like it will become a widespread heavy rain Friday night. The bulk of the rain should move out by Saturday. Isolated showers could linger into the day. Highs will be near 70. Then we’ll cool down on Sunday, and we’ll dry out. Highs will be near 60.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler