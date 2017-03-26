BLOG: Spectacular Spring….So Far

You couldn’t ask for a better spring weekend! On Saturday, we saw a decent amount of sunshine – mostly high-level clouds.

Did you see this yesterday afternoon??

This is a halo around the sun – it happens when the sunlight refracts off the ice crystals within those high cirrus clouds. Anytime you have any cool weather pictures that you want to share with us, feel free to post them to Facebook or Twitter, or email us at REPORTIT@WAVY.COM. Thank you for posting this Tammy!

Once again, we will be tracking high clouds that will also mix in with some mid-level clouds today – we’ll call it partly sunny. Despite more clouds hanging around, temperatures will top out in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, helped by a light southwest breeze.

Our Future Trak Forecast did hint at mayyyyybe a stray shower this afternoon, but I think the best chance of seeing any raindrops will be farther north and west of Hampton Roads. If we end up seeing a spot shower, not a big deal, keep your outdoor plans!

The clouds will drag their heels overnight into Monday. Monday will feature more clouds than sunshine with a chance of isolated showers late in the day.

Expect another day with highs in the 70s, not only on Monday, but Tuesday as well. We’ll get to add a few more dots above the average line on this graphic….

A cold front will swing through late Tuesday, so that will spark a few showers. Nothing to write home about.

Behind that front, temperatures will drop off for the second half of the week. Highs will be back below average on Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-50s. So far, Friday looks like the wettest day of the week with light rain expected for most of the day.

Take it easy,

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor