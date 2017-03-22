Blog: Here Comes The Cold!

A cold front was moving in from the north this morning. Meanwhile there was an area of low pressure that passed to our south.

This same system caused some severe weather over several southeast states yesterday and last night.

The low even brought a few thunderstorms to the Outer Banks this morning. Now it has already moved offshore. The front is moving in from the north as I write this. As the front comes through, the winds will increase. We’ll see them pick up out of the north/northwest at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph from the late morning into the early afternoon.

Temps have already warmed up to the low 50s, but temps will fall to the low-mid 40s by the afternoon.

Skies will clear by the mid-morning. We’ll see lots of sun for the rest of the day, but it won’t help the temps.

Tonight skies will be clear. Winds will still be out of the north at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. They will taper off a little after midnight. Despite the wind staying up, temps will still drop to the upper 20s to low 30s. This will put the wind chills in the low-mid 20s. Maybe even in the teens. Brrrrr! This is how we’ll start tomorrow morning. Through the day we’ll be dry, chilly, and breezy. High temps will only be in the low-mid 40s.

The average high for this time of year is near 60. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with a few higher gusts. Winds will die down through the day, and they will become light by tomorrow evening. Tomorrow night we’ll have clear skies and light winds. So temps will drop to the 20s and 30s again. However, the wind may pick up a little out of the south before sunrise. So temps may be able to warm a bit. Through the day Friday we’ll continue warming. Highs will rise to the low 60s with fair skies. Then…some nice warming will move in for the weekend. We’ll see highs in the low 70s both Saturday and Sunday. We’ll be partly cloudy both days, but there will be a few showers possible late Sunday. We’ll have some scattered showers on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. We’ll stay warm through most of the week. Finally!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler