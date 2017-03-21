Blog: Warming Tease Before The Cold

We are going to get a taste of some warmer air today before a 2-day cool down. The warmth over the central U.S. has moved east. We started this morning with temps near 50. There were some scattered showers along a warm front.

The warm front will move to our north today. Note that there is a weak area of low pressure that is riding east along the boundary. This will drag a weak cool front through the area by this evening. Before that happens we’ll warm up nicely today. High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s, and I bet we’ll get a few 70s if we can clear up for a while. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will be pretty light. They will be out of the south at 5-10mph. They will turn out of the north late in the day as the area of low pressure rolls on by. We’ll cloud up this evening. We could see some spotty showers by the evening commute. Isolated to scattered showers will continue overnight as the front slowly trudges to the south. A stray shower may linger into tomorrow morning, but then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day. The wind will be out of the north at 10-20mph with a few gusts up to 30mph possible. So high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to low 50s Wednesday afternoon.

Things will get even colder! We’ll drop to the 20s and 30s Wednesday night with mostly clear skies. The northerly winds will resume. Cold air will drop out of the Great Lakes down to the Mid Atlantic. So high temps will only be in the 40s on Thursday. At least it will be dry. Fear not! Warmer air will return quickly. After a cold start Friday morning we’ll warm up to near 60 by the afternoon. It will be dry and warm. Then we’ll warm up even more on Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s. We may cool slightly on Sunday, but highs will still be in the 60s. There will be a few showers late in the day. We’ll be warm on Monday, but there will be a chance for showers. It still looks like the weather pattern is going to change. We’ll see a warmer pattern from the weekend into the middle of next week. It will be nice. It will be time to start mowing again. The grass slowed down a little with the recent cold spell, but it will bounce back by this weekend. It’s still a little early to plant the garden. We should be able to do that in April in Hampton Roads.

In space news…Recently, the sun has undergone a very quiet phase. For the last 2 weeks there have been no sunspots on the face of the sun. This is the longest stretch since 2010. We are coming out of a solar maximum from a couple of years ago to a solar minimum within the next 2-3 years. The last time we went into a solar minimum (2008/2009) we had a lot of cooling over the eastern U.S. Will we see a repeat after one of the warmest years on record globally? It will be interesting to see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler