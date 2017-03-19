BLOG: Last Day For Old Man Winter

Well that was fun…. Nothing like a brief burst of snow to keep things interesting. We did see some minor accumulations along the Middle Peninsula – only on grass and cars. I was a little surprised to see a full transition to snow and also to see it come as far south as the Southside and North Carolina.

Here’s what happened:

You have a layer of cold air aloft – cold enough for snow. As the snow falls into a drier airmass, evaporation takes place. Evaporation is a cooling process, so the air cools enough for the snow to fall to the ground. If you want to really get into the nitty-gritty of evaporative cooling, check out this site. Lots of good weather info!

It’s like Old Man Winter was trying to hang on for one more day. Either way – that’s in our rear-view mirror. We can look forward to more spring-like temperatures in time for the first day of Spring!

Overnight, we’ll be tracking mainly clear skies and less wind, which will cause temperatures to drop into the upper-30s. It’ll be a chilly start to your Monday, but the mercury will rebound nicely thanks to abundant sunshine. Remember the sun angle is getting higher in the sky, so we can see bigger daily temperature swings this time of year. Highs will be back in the mid-50s tomorrow afternoon..slightly shy of our average high of 59°.

A cold front will drop in Monday night, so that will spark another round of scattered showers.

Some of those showers could linger into early Tuesday morning. That front will stall out south of us, so that will keep some clouds in the forecast on Tuesday, but temperatures will manage to warm into the mid-60s!

As an area of low pressure rides along that frontal boundary, we will be tracking another round of showers from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Some forecast models are hinting at the possibility of mayyyybe a brief wintry mix early Wednesday morning, but we’ll likely tailor that forecast between now and then, so I wouldn’t worry about it too much.

Highs will be back in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we may be talking about 60s and 70s in time for next weekend!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor