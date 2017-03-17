Blog: St Patrick’s Day Weekend!

Things are looking good for this St Patrick’s Day. However, there will be a few showers over the weekend that could put a damper on some events.

Today we have a big area of high pressure directly overhead. This will give us lots of sun this morning and for midday. It will also let the wind relax…finally.

The high will slide offshore just a bit today. That will let the light winds turn out of the southwest. That will be enough to help us warm up. We’ll have highs in the low-mid 50s this afternoon. It should be great! We will have increasing clouds by the late afternoon into the evening. We may see a few spotty showers by the mid-late evening hours. So keep that in mind if you go out for any holiday fun. (Just drive safe if you do!) Tonight scattered showers will move into the region. The rain will really pick up after midnight.

The showers will continue into early tomorrow morning. Hopefully, this will move south before the parade starts in Ocean view. Here is what Future Trak shows for that time:

The showers are expected to return by around midday (give or take an hour).

I think we’ll basically see several rounds of showers through the day, but it won’t be a washout. The good news is that we will warm up. Temps will be in the 40s in the morning, and we’ll be in the 60s during the afternoon. Southwest winds at 10-15mph will help with the warmth. A cold front will move through by the evening. However, it could stall out near the state line Saturday night. The models differ on the exact location, but there is an impact either way. If it stalls out near the Viriginia/North Carolina border, then a few showers could linger into Sunday morning. This could impact the Shamrock Marathon in Virginia Beach.

If the front drops a little more to the south (like the GFS model shows), then the showers will stay south as well. I’m optimistic for now, but check back for updates. There’s a bit more bad news for the race. The wind looks like it will be up out of the north at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. Temps will be in the 40s. So while the temps seem ok, the wind could be a factor in the race. Temps will only top off in the upper 40s in the afternoon. Clouds will probably break up some. Any rain should dry up through the day.

We’ll be dry and warmer on Monday for the first day of Spring. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 with partly cloudy skies. Then we could see a few more showers on Tuesday. Overall next week will be milder, but the big warmth looks to stay off to our west.

Everybody have a good and safe weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler