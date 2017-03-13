UPDATE: Heavy Rain Tonight & Gusty Winds

Here’s the big picture from earlier this afternoon (see graphic below), and it really shows how the moisture is coming together from all different directions towards our area and the NE.

The moisture will converge over our area as the night goes on…with scattered showers by this evening.

Rain becomes likely tonight, and it will be heavy at times. However, notice how temps will actually warm up thru the overnight hours (into the 50s). This is our saving grace for NOT receiving snow tonight since the Low crosses our area in just the right way to keep us in the warmer sector of this system thru tomorrow morning,

Rain will begin to taper by Mid-morning, and temps will gradually cool through the day…falling from the 50s to the 40s by the afternoon.

By the evening, another round of energy could create some light showers for our area. This will be quick moving, but what looks like rain on the forecast model below could actually be a wintry mix or light snow in spots. However, accumulations aren’t likely.

There will be a chance for some light snow or flurries into Wednesday also, but any accumulations will be less than an inch.

So, in summary, you can see one of the main impacts from this storm system will be rain with rainfall estimates of 1″-2″:

The other main impact will be WIND as gusts could get over 40mph…with winds sustained over 25mph at times tonight thru Tuesday. This could snap tree limbs and blow around loose objects…so, make sure to secure those tonight.

Therefore, a Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the area (in tan) and a High Wind Warning is in effect for the immediate coastal areas. The winds crank up as the pressure difference between the tightly wound Low Pressure (that impacts us) and High pressure that’ll build in from the Central US. Winds will relax by Thursday, and temps will slowly climb by the weekend.

Meteorologist Deitra Tate