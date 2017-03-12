BLOG: Next 48 Hours

After a few flurries across parts of northeast North Carolina this morning, we have been tracking bright, blue skies through the afternoon. Unfortunately, the sun didn’t warm us up today – highs were stuck in the low-40s for the second day in a row. I can’t even imagine how cold it was for the runners and spectators at the Newport News One City Marathon! By the way, our average high is 57°.

Overnight, with mainly clear skies and calm winds, the mercury will tumble into the mid to upper-20 by Monday morning. It’ll be a sunny start, but not a sunny end to the day. The wind will start to pick up out of the east at 10 to 15 MPH.

Clouds will fill in through the afternoon as an area of low pressure develops off the coast of the Carolinas. This will be your classic Nor’easter set up, but mostly rain and wind for us. The Northeast though….gooooodness, that’ll be a different story! It’ll be worse for the Northeast because the coastal low with merge with a low from the Midwest – that will lead to snowfall totals between 1 to 2 FEET stretching from Philadelphia to Boston.

By Monday evening, we will be tracking rain across the region. Our Future Trak Forecast shows mainly dry conditions at 5 PM, but I think the rain will be more filled in across Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

The rain will intensify from Monday night into Tuesday morning. As the low starts to move up the coast, expect bouts of heavy rain at times, which is when the inches will start adding up. We could be looking at 1″ to 3″ across our viewing area..the higher amounts north and west of the Metro.

We’ll still be tracking rain Tuesday morning, but as this storm continues up the coast, winds will switch out of the northwest and drag in that colder air. As a result, we could see some flurries and/or a wintry mix on the back-end of this departing system.

Wind speeds will be upwards of 15 to 25 MPH, gusting up to 40 MPH at times. Thanks to that brisk breeze, temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day. We’ll keep the chance of flurries/mix through Tuesday evening, possibly even into early Wednesday morning. I wouldn’t completely rule out trace amounts across the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck, or Eastern Shore, but it’s not a huge concern right now. Luckily, we won’t have to worry about tidal flooding either. Often with Nor’easters, that is a concern, but not this time around.

For the rest of the week, we will be contending with chilly conditions – highs only in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures won’t return to the 50s until next weekend.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor