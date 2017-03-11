Blog: Cold Weekend with a Dusting of Snow and We Spring Forward

It was a cold morning with temps below freezing for most of the Tidewater area.

This dose of colder air has filtered in behind yesterday’s cold front. A Northwest wind will continue to pump in the “Canadian” air…keeping highs around 10°-15° below average today in the low-mid 40s. Thankfully, High pressure will have an influence allowing for a Partly Sunny day.

Tomorrow, this same ridge of high pressure will also be our saving grace for not seeing that much snow Sunday AM. This high will keep a Gulf Coast Low (and most of its moisture) from creeping far north. However, the northern extent of the moisture will clip our area and bring us a chance for light wintry precipitation.

The window for this wintry weather will be from around 7AM Sunday morning thru early afternoon. Light snow & flurries will creep towards us around sunrise…

By mid-morning, light snow is possible for NE North Carolina around places like Edenton, Elizabeth City, and especially for the OBX. Accumulations are expected to be less than 1″ for most of NE North Carolina and the OBX. We’re only expecting flurries for parts of the Southside.

There are two forecast models that we tend to compare against each other for possible scenarios: European forecast model and the GFS model. The Euro doesn’t have any accumulating snow for our area, but the GFS (shown below) does spit out the potential for a dusting in spots.

Therefore, here’s the current thinking on accumulations…and notice measurable snowfall is only expected for NE North Carolina into the OBX. Less snowfall is expected for the Southside…with little to nothing for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

This system clears our area by Sunday afternoon, but there’s another system that’ll move into our area on Monday evening. This system will include a couple of low pressures coming together over our area, and they should bring periods of rain starting Monday evening thru Tuesday morning. As of now, it looks like the core of the combined lows will move across us putting us in the warmer sector of the storm…leading to more of a rain event. However, some inland areas could start off with a rain/snow mix before it turns over to rain overnight.

This is how it looks now, but if the combined lows cross our area just a bit further to the East…that’ll open up our area to more cold air. This means, we could have more of a snow event for the northern parts of our area. Therefore, stay tuned! Make sure to watch Meteorologist Ashley Baylor tonight for the latest update on Sunday Morning and Monday night’s event.

ALSO, Don’t forget to SET YOUR CLOCKS FORWARD ONE HOUR before bed tonight. Sunrise tomorrow will be at 7:20AM, BUT sunset will be at 7:10PM.