Blog: Warm Today. Snow This Weekend???

Please note in the title of this blog that there are 3 question marks at the end of the title. They are there for a reason. Could we see some snow this weekend? It is possible, but it is still way too early for any good details. Let me start with the short-term warmth, then I’ll talk about the weekend.

Today started off in the 40s and 50s. It was mild, and it felt great. However, there was also a lot of clouds over the region.

High pressure was sitting offshore, and the warmer/more humid air was moving up from the south.

Winds will pick up out of the south at 10-20mph with higher gusts. So despite partly to mostly cloudy skies, we’ll still be able to warm up to the low-mid 70s this afternoon. There is a cool front in the Midwest. That will roll down here by tomorrow morning. We’ll see scattered showers ahead of it from late tonight through tomorrow morning.

The front will move through, and then the showers will move to our south through the morning. A few showers could linger until the late morning/midday, but the bulk of the rain will be gone. We’ll be dry during the afternoon with increasing sunshine. High temps will only cool a few degrees to the upper 60s. So basically it will be pretty nice out by tomorrow afternoon. We’ll be dry and mild on Thursday with highs in the 60s. (Keep in mind that the models differ greatly on how warm it will get tomorrow and Thursday. The NAM model has us in the 70s while the GFS has us in the 60s. In my mind this factors in to the uncertainty of the weekend forecast. Either way… A cold front will move into the region on Friday. The models don’t show much moisture with it. So some isolated showers are possible. This front will bring in the colder air for the weekend. Highs will only be in the upper 40s on Saturday with lows in the 30s. Saturday looks pretty quiet, but clouds will increase.

Now on to the big story. By Saturday night an area of low pressure looks to form off to our west. The cold front will stall out somewhere in our region, and the low will try to slide east along the front. There will also be a sharp upper level trough (disturbance) moving in from the west. Early in the morning, there may be some overrunning precipitation. If the air is cold enough, then this could produce some snow. However, as the low gets closer, then things become more uncertain. The location of the front seems difficult to pin down at this time. Some models have it well to our south. Others bring it back north a bit as the low gets closer. In this scenario, there is no strong area of high pressure directly to our north. You typically need that to drive the cold air south. Without it, warm air can wrap up into the low, and it can be pushed northward. This is especially true in the upper levels. I’ve seen this happen many times, but we’ll see if that’s the case.

So if the low tracks just to our south, then we could be dealing with a big band of snow. Some models are currently showing this setup. If the low passes well to our south, then it will be cold, but the band of wintry weather will be much thinner and possibly south of the state line. If the low tracks farther north, then it will bring warmer air with it. This would create rain with a wintry mix. I won’t go into too much detail on the models at this time. IT’S TOO EARLY. I will say that the afternoon model run of the GFS yesterday had lots of rain and barely any snow in Hampton Roads. This morning’s run was much colder and brings some significant snow to the region. My point is that things changed dramatically with a short period of time. With this being 5 days out, there is a lot of time for the models to bounce around. So please have some patience, and don’t listen to the folks on the internet at this point. A lot can change by tomorrow, and things could really change before the weekend. I’ll have an idea of the trends tomorrow, but the good data won’t really come in until Thursday. If the models are still uncertain, then it may not be until Friday. So please stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler