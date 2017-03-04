BLOG: Wintermission Over

Who ordered the cooler weather? It’s amazing – we went from setting a record high temperature on Wednesday to flurries on Friday! I guess that’s Hampton Roads weather for you – if you don’t like the current weather, just wait a minute and it’ll change.

After several weekends with warm conditions, we’ll have to settle for highs in the 40s this weekend. (I should use the term “settle” loosely since it’s still winter after all..)

High pressure will slide in today, which will provide us with plenty of sunshine. Despite the sun, temperatures will only top out in the mid-40s, partially due to a light northerly breeze.

Tonight, expect clear skies, which will cause the mercury to drop back into the 20s by tomorrow morning. There will likely be widespread frost, so you’ll want to take in your sensitive plants or cover them with a sheet or blanket. Not surprising – we can see frost through early April. Speaking of plants, be sure you stop by our WAVY News tent at the McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show this weekend! I will be there on Sunday from Noon – 2 PM.

Sunday will pretty much be a rinse and repeat forecast – sunny with highs in the mid-40s.

By Monday, winds will shift out of the south, so that will help boost temperatures back into the upper-50s, near 60°. 70s return to the forecast on Tuesday!

Our next chance of showers will be Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning courtesy of a cold front. Behind that front, cooler weather for the second half of the week.

Take it easy,

Meteorologist Ashley Baylor