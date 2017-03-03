Blog: Cold Weekend Ahead!

We are going from the 2nd warmest February on record to a cold weekend. Get ready for freezing temps in the overnights and highs in the 40s during the day. It was already fairly cold this morning with temps in the 20s inland and 30s in the metro. There was a lot of sunshine. So temps started warming quickly. High pressure is in control of the weather. However, there is a weak cold front to our west, and there is a broad upper level disturbance over the Appalachians.

These features will move east today. The result will be to increase our clouds. Also, we may see a few sprinkles or flurries later today.

High temps will rise into the low 50s this afternoon. Winds will pick up out of the west/southwest. When the front comes through the winds will be more out of the west/northwest. It will be another breezy day with gusts up to 30mph. By this evening the temps will drop quickly. This could allow for a few flurries to quickly pass through. Then we’ll clear things out in the late evening hours. Winds will stay up for a while tonight. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20 out of the northwest. So for a time…wind chills may drop to the teens. Probably after midnight. The winds will steadily decrease after midnight. This will allow temps to bottom out in the mid-upper 20s inland with upper 20s to low 30s in the metro. Freezing conditions will be widespread. With the recent warmth, the plants and trees are blooming. I’ve warned about this for about a week or two. Plants and trees will take a hit this weekend. So.. we have to prepare.

Bring in all potted plants. I had a fern outside to get some sunshine lately. Now it’s in. Put mulch or leaves around shorter plants. This will act to insulate the plant. At least the base. Cover with a cloth or tarp. Especially the taller plants. However, take it off during the day so that the plant can breathe. Also, the sun will be able to get to it. You may have to support the tarp with a pole or stake so it doesn’t bend the plant over or break it. Water the plants to help them deal with the cold stress. I wouldn’t do it too close to the evening though as the water could freeze. Some lights near the plant/flower may help. Newer LCD lights don’t warm up much. So keep that in mind.

Here is a link with more information on protecting plants: Protect plants from a freeze. I’ll admit I don’t know much about fruit trees, but I know there are some in this region. I’ve heard of people with peach and cherry trees. I know there are some apple. While they more than likely don’t have fruit yet, they might already be flowering. It’s these flowers that will be affected by the cold. There’s not much you can do for trees, but I did find a site that has some tips. It has a couple of good ideas. Here is the link: Fruit trees and freeze. That article brings up a good point…Some trees need a certain amount of chill hours to bloom fully. Chills hours are hours where temps are below a certain threshold during the Winter months. Some trees may not have had that this year. So they may not have a full bloom this Spring. Also, It may be good to drip the faucets overnight if your home is prone to cold air affecting your pipes. All you need is a slow drip, and only at night.

Tomorrow we’ll have lots of sunshine, but high temps will only be in the upper 40s. It will be breezy, but not as much as today. Tomorrow night we’ll be back in the deep freeze. Lows will be in the 20s with only a few 30s near the shore. There may be some teens inland. The models are now holding onto the cold a little longer. So I had to drop the high on Sunday to the upper 40s (from the 50s that I had yesterday). We’ll be dry over the weekend into Tuesday of next week. Temps will warm to near 60 by Monday afternoon and we’ll be hitting 70 on Tuesday. The next chance for rain will be next Wednesday.

Have a good weekend. Prepare to bundle up, and I hope your plants fare well.

One more thing. I didn’t mention much about the pets, but it would be good to bring them in as well.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler