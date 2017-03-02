Blog: Colder Air Filters In

Officially, February was the 2nd warmest on record in Hampton Roads. There was only one year in the late 1800s that was warmer. Yesterday felt like Spring with record heat, heavy rain showers, and storms. Strong winds out of the southwest pushed temperatures up into the low 80s in the region. Norfolk International Airport hit 83 degrees. This beat the old high of 81 which was previously set in 1918.

The winds were very strong in the afternoon. In fact… the front doors of Greenbrier mall in Chesapeake blew down at one point. Winds gusted up to 40-45mph. This was well before any rain arrived. A few showers moved in during the afternoon, but the bulk of the rain and storms moved in during the evening and overnight.

By this morning the front slowly dropped to the south. When I got in temps were in the 60s. However, by 6am most of the temps had dropped to the 50s. As we go through the day we’ll have clearing skies. The breeze is strong out of the northwest. There have been some gusts up to 30mph this morning. They will steadily decrease through the afternoon. By tonight high pressure will be in place. Skies will be clear, and the winds will be light. That is a recipe for strong cooling. So Temperatures will drop down to the 30s. We’ll probably have some frost in the region. This is just a taste of the cold air that will arrive this weekend. We’ll be mostly dry and chilly on Friday. A wind shift line will move through the area, and this could spark a couple of sprinkles or flurries. Our Future Trak model brings it in during the morning, but some other models bring it in late in the day. I’m agreeing with the former for now. Either way there shouldn’t be much. Behind that wind-shift it is gonna get colder. Tomorrow night we’ll have clearing skies. Temps will drop down into the 20s and 30s. We’ll be back to freezing conditions in the area. You will have to protect any outdoor plants that are blooming. Putting down some mulch around the plants will help. In some cases you may need to cover them up. By Saturday we’ll only see highs in the upper 40s. Then we are back to the 20s and 30s Saturday night. Hopefully, no fruit trees are blooming yet. We will warm up into next week.

This unusually warm Winter is leading to problems for some and benefits for others. First off…ski resorts. Many resorts have had to close earlier than ever before. Some resorts are still running, but on a very limited basis. Here is a link with reports from some of the regional resorts. Ski resorts affected by warmth. Another industry that has been hit is the snow plow business. Many that rely on snow plowing in the Midwest have been hit very hard this year with a huge lack of snow. However, some businesses are doing well as folks have gotten out and done some Spring activities. Here is a link with more information on that. Snow plows and businesses.

One other industry that could potentially take a hit. Fruit growers. I mentioned it a couple of times now. Local fruit growers could have some problems. However, they are very nervous in some northern states right now. Peach growers are watching the colder air this weekend. This could potentially be a HUGE story. What if thousands of fruit trees get frost/freeze damage over the next couple of weeks? Here is one article about peach growers in New Hampshire: Peach Farmers Nervous,

We’ll have updates, and I’ll have more tips on how to protect your plants in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler