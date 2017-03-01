Blog: Severe Storms Possible Tonight. Crazy Temp Forecast!

It’s time to buckle up because the weather is going to take us for a ride. Record heat is where we start this blog. Yesterday we missed the record by 1 degree. High temps managed to rise up into the upper 70s. Norfolk International Airport hit 78 degrees. The standing record was 79 which was set back in 2011 and 1948. Today we will more than likely break the record. I’m calling for a high of 84. The current record in Norfolk is 81 set back in 1918. The heat won’t last much longer though. A powerful cold front will move through the region this evening, and temps will keep falling into the weekend.

The setup for today is this. A strong area of high pressure is offshore. Meanwhile a strong area of low pressure has been rolling across the Midwest.

There were severe storms and tornadoes reported all over the Midwest yesterday evening. There were even a few deaths.

There were a couple of tornadoes reported in my hometown of Ottawa, Illinois. There was even one death there from the storms. This was all closer to the area of low pressure and the front. The strong cold front stretches out of the low to the southwest. It will quickly move east today, and is forecast to move into our region by this evening. During the day we can expect a mix of sun and clouds. The chance for rain is very low this morning through midday. During the afternoon some minor instability could kick off some isolated showers and storms (20%). By the early evening showers and storms will make it to Richmond. I think some showers will get ahead of the main line and move into our viewing area. So our Future Trak model has scattered showers already by 6-7pm.

If some general showers and storms move in ahead of the main line, then it could cool down temps a little. That MAY take some of the bite out of the later evening storms, but I wouldn’t bank on that. The timing of the storms is a little earlier now. So it looks like the bulk of the storms will try to move in between 8pm and 11pm.

This will give less time for temps to cool down ahead of the front. (Again, unless the early evening showers can cool things down). Also there will be strong upper level wind support. Heavy rain is expected, but it should be short-lived. So I’m not expecting flooding tonight. We are in a slight risk for severe weather. However, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Northern Neck, northern Accomack county. and Middlesex county up to an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5). The bottom line is this: The farther north and west you are, the higher your chance for severe. The farther south and east you are, then you have a lesser chance. Notice that the Outer Banks is only in a marginal risk:

I definitely think there will be severe storms to just our west. The question is will they be strong with gusty winds and some heavy rain when they arrive here, or will they be severe with damaging winds and large hail? Severe winds are officially 58mph or higher. I do think we’ll see some hail in the region. Small hail is likely. Large hail is possible. The chance for tornadoes is low, but not zero.

Winds will be out of the south gusting up to 35mph today and tonight even outside of any storms. So the threat for severe winds will be the primary potential threat during the storms tonight. The storms should drop to the south after 11pm. A few showers may linger into tomorrow morning, but they should end by sunrise. The colder air won’t rush in all at once. Lows will drop to the 50s tomorrow morning. Then highs will be near 60 tomorrow afternoon. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with a strong westerly breeze. Winds will gust up to 30mph. Colder air will arrive by tomorrow night. Low temps will drop to the 30s as the winds settle. I don’t think we’ll see a hard freeze, but a frost is possible. We’ll be dry on Friday with highs in the 50s. An upper level trough and a wind-shift line will move through Friday evening. It’s possible that we could see a few flurries (yes that’s correct) at that time. I doubt we’ll see much of anything, and anything that does fall will melt on contact. On Saturday our high temperatures will only be in the upper 40s. We’ll be mostly sunny. Brrr! Low temps will drop to the 20s and 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. This will cause a lot of problems with the local flora and fauna. Everything is in bloom. So I’ll be talking about how to protect your plants as we get closer to the weekend. Stay tuned for updates and be save this evening.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler