Blog: Record Heat Then Back To Reality!

The weather has definitely been interesting lately. We’ve had lots of warm weather this month. In fact…we’ll probably end up with the 2nd warmest February on record. Maybe the warmest. Also, we had some severe weather in the region last weekend. We could see some more severe weather tomorrow night as a cold front moves into the region.

First things first…Today temperatures will be climbing into the 70s. We had clouds early this morning, but then the sun came out. Temperatures started rising quickly. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today in the region. High pressure is sitting just offshore.

The winds are beginning to pick up out of the south. They will run at 5-10mph until midday. Then they will increase to 5-15mph. We’ll have enough sunshine today along with the southerly winds to boost our high temperatures into the mid 70s. I bet we’ll have a few upper 70s inland. It is still pretty dry out there for now. Notice on the above map that there is a warm front to our south. The warm front will lift into the region today. This will increase the dew points by the afternoon. It may also kick off an isolated shower or two this afternoon. Clouds will increase by then.

By tonight we’ll have even stronger winds out of the south. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. There will be lots of clouds with a band of showers moving through before midnight.

These features will keep the temperatures up overnight. Lows will probably bottom out near 60. It will be more humid and breezy. The band of showers will be gone by tomorrow morning. Through the day Wednesday it will be pretty decent out. We’ll see partly cloudy skies for most of the day. However, the wind will be a big negative. It will be out of the south at 15-20mph with gusts up to 35mph. That’s way before any showers or storms try to form. An isolated shower or storm could pop in the region during the day tomorrow, but the chance is low. That same wind will contribute to the record heat tomorrow afternoon. High temps will rise to the low 80s. For now I’ve got 81 degrees at Norfolk International Airport. My gut says it will be a little warmer. The current record is 81 degrees set back in 1918. So we can easily tie or break that record.

By tomorrow evening showers and storms will drop down to around Petersburg.

The storms will drop into Hampton Roads between 9pm and 11:30pm.

The storms will definitely be on the strong side with brief heavy rain and gusty winds. They could even be severe. Most of the viewing area is in a slight risk for severe weather.

At this time it looks like severe wind gusts (58mph or greater) would be the main threat. Hail is also possible. I’d say there’s a very low chance for any tornadoes. However, I do think the storms will be stronger to our west. They may lose some of their energy by the time they reach Hampton Roads. They are expected to move through pretty late, and there may be some cooling that could stabilize things a bit. However, there will be some decent upper level wind support. So we’ll have to watch for updates.

A few showers may continue into Thursday morning. Temps will drop to the upper 40s to near 50. We’ll clear things out through the day with highs near 60. Temps will really start to fall by the evening. Lows will be in the mid-upper 30s Thursday night. On Friday we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. I think we’ll get a second surge of colder air into the area. One model suggests that we could get a few flurries Friday evening as a big upper level system drifts overhead. A wind shift could also aid in any flurry formation. However, it would likely melt if it did happen as ground temps will be well above freezing. Still…it’s crazy to talk about record heat and flurries in the same weather blog. The next interesting item is the cold air. We’ll likely see low temperatures in the 20s and 30s both Friday and Saturday night. This could damage flowers and some leaves on the trees. I don’t know how far along the local fruit trees are, but this could turn into a big problem if they are already sprouting. We’ll be dry over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s (maybe even upper 40s) on Saturday. We’ll be in the upper 50s on Sunday. Then we’ll warm up a bit next week.

I was scanning the national headlines this morning. One in particular caught my eye. This will be the first time in recorded history that Chicago has not had any snow on the ground in January or February. I seem to remember snow falling up there a while back. (My sister lives up there). But perhaps it was in December, or maybe it snowed and melted in a short time. Either way, here is the link with more information: No Snow In Chicago.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler