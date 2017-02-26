BLOG: From Stormy To Sunny

Suffice to say – Sunday was A LOT quieter than Saturday! Let me just take a moment to thank everyone who sent in pictures, videos, and storm reports as those severe storms rolled through Hampton Roads! Those hail pictures were unbelievable! If you didn’t get hail where you lived, check out some of the pics we received.

It was a nice, bright Sunday across the region, albeit, much cooler with highs in the low to mid-50s. That’s about 20°-25° cooler than it was yesterday.

By the way, we got so caught up with our severe weather coverage, we forgot to mention we tied our record high yesterday – 81° at Norfolk International.

Initially, we’ll start with clear skies this evening, but a deck of high clouds will fill in by tomorrow morning. It’ll certainly be a chilly start to your Monday with the mercury dipping into the low to mid-30s.

Temperatures will rebound nicely tomorrow thanks to a light southerly breeze. Despite more clouds than sun, highs will be back in the low to mid-60s.

A warm front will lift into the area on Tuesday, so as a result, it’ll be warm, but there will also be a chance of a few showers. There could be a few stray showers early, but the best chance of seeing the raindrops will be in the evening hours.

Behind that front, Wednesday will be very warm with highs near 80°. Our record high on Wednesday is 81°, so it’s possible we may tie or break a record again this week!

A cold front will drop in Wednesday night, so that will actually give us our best chance of rain this week. I can’t rule out some embedded thunderstorms – there’s a possibility the Storm Prediction Center will put us under a marginal or slight risk for more severe weather. We’ll watch this over the next couple of days. A few showers could linger into early Thursday morning, but overall, the second half of the week will be cooler and drier.

Take it easy,

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor