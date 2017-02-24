Blog: Big Heat For Us. Big Snow Up North!

While we are looking at some more heat in the forecast, they are looking at some big snow in the northern states today. Yesterday we topped off at 76 degrees at Norfolk International Airport. It was 75 in Newport News. The heat continues today. High pressure is offshore. So we are continuing to see the southerly winds around it. There is a weak area of low pressure to our south. It is pushing some extra moisture into our region. Dew Points have risen into the 50s.

So you’ll notice the increased humidity as you head out. In my on-air forecast this morning I built a theme to the forecast. We’ll see big heat here. There will be some big storms over the Ohio River Valley. Then there will be some big-time snow in the north central U.S.

High temps will be over 20 degrees above average Through the day we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. There were a few showers and sprinkles over North Carolina this morning. Some of those isolated showers will try to move north today.

This will probably happen from the late morning into the early afternoon. They should be light and isolated-scattered. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10mph with a few higher gusts near the shore. Ovewrall it will be a nice day. Highs will be in the mid 70s with a few upper 70s inland. We’ll see quiet weather tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. Tomorrow we are still looking at more Spring-like weather. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day. The breeze will also be stronger. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph out of the south. This will allow high temps to run up into the upper 70s. I think we’ll even see a couple of 80s in the region. The record high for tomorrow is 81 degrees which was set back in 1930. Some folks may want to head to the beach. Just keep in mind that the water temperatures are in the 50s. So it will be pretty chilly to get in the water. Late in the day tomorrow a strong cold front will drop down out of the Midwest. There will be a line of showers and storms along the front. The models vary on the coverage of rain and the timing, but they do bring at least some rain to the region. Here is Future Trak at 5pm tomorrow.

If it comes in a little early, then we could see some strong to severe storms in the late afternoon. If it comes in a little later, then the storms will probably be tamer. At this point I don’t see a big chance for severe weather, but there may be a low chance depending on those details. Strong gusty winds would be the main threat. Stay tuned for updates.

The rain showers will move through pretty fast. We’ll dry things out by Saturday night. Temps will drop to the 40s. Then we’ll be cooler on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Keep in mind that the average high temperature for this time of year is in the low 50s. So even with the cool down we’ll still be above average. We’ll be dry on Sunday. We’ll also be dry on Monday, but temps will try to warm up a bit. Highs will be in the 60s. By Tuesday the heat will return. Highs will be back in the low 70s. However, we’ll see a pretty good chance for rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll still be in the 70s on Wednesday. At this time I don’t see any cold air in our forecast in the next 7-10 days. Maybe by next Sunday, but we’ll see.

I mentioned Snow in the Midwest. Wow! They have blizzard warnings up from Iowa into Minnesota (red on the map below).

Some areas could get up to a foot of snow before it ends. Some of these areas just had record high temperatures a couple of days ago. Sorry folks it won’t get cold enough for snow here any time soon. In another area…the Ohio River Valley may see some strong storms today. Part of that region is in an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Finally, the drought in California is officially over. The rain quickly eroded the area of drought, and within about 2 months the long-term drought has ended.

I wish that was good news, but they basically went from major drought to major flood in that time.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler