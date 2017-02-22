Blog: All About That Warmth!

Ok…so I may have tweaked the blog title a little to make a play off of the song by Meghan Trainor. However, I assure you other than the name they are unrelated. What this blog IS about is the heat. This has become a big story. So far this month there have been over 2,800 high temperature records broken in the U.S. compared to just under 30 record lows. This is leading to a highly reduced snow pack across the country. Here is the latest snow depth analysis from NOAA:

Currently only 17% of the country is covered by snow. Last month it was 39%. There will be a lot of melting in the northeast states over the next couple of days, but there will also be some more snow laid down over the northern states by the end of the week. Some areas in Wisconsin could see a foot of snow by Friday. Locally, we are also warming up . High pressure is sliding east, and this is allowing for the winds to become more southerly.

However, the moisture is also increasing behind the high. There is a big area of rain to our west. It will try to push into the high, but it should break up as it does so. So we’ll see some isolated showers push in later today. I’ve got the chance for rain at 20% this afternoon.

Despite the clouds and spotty showers, we’ll warm up today. High temps will rise to the mid-upper 60s. At the rate we’re going, we might see a couple of 70s in the region. The light southwest breeze will help with that. Plus the sun is trying to peek out at times. By the evening the rain chances may go up a bit, but it shouldn’t be widespread. We’ll see some spotty showers tonight with lots of clouds. Low temps will only drop to the low 50s. Tomorrow that will translate into more warming in the afternoon. High temps will rise into the low 70s. We’ll see lots of clouds with spotty showers in the morning, but the models are advertising some clearing tomorrow afternoon. Overall it should be a pretty good day. We’ll have partly cloudy skies on Friday with a stray shower or two in the region. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Record highs are in the upper 70s for the next couple of days. If we get more clearing, then we may challenge those records.

By Saturday we’ll warm up even more. Skies will be partly cloudy and the winds will probably increase out of the southwest. This will boost high temperatures into the mid 70s (maybe upper). Clouds will increase through the afternoon. Late in the day a cold front will move towards the region. This will bring in a line of showers. There may even be a few thunderstorms near the front. It will likely move through during the evening, but stay tuned for updates to the timing. We’ll dry out on Sunday and the temperatures will drop. Highs will be back to the upper 50s. Remember, though the average high temperature is 52 for this time of year.

I’ve mentioned some effects from the recent heat in previous blogs. Here’s another one…The Cherry Blossoms in Washington D.C. may end up blooming very early. The typical time is April, but it does happen in March. It’s too early for them to bloom before the end of February (or is it?). Here is an article with more information: Cherry Blossoms In D.C.

Some other effects of the heat…insects. If this current heat keeps up, then the insects will be out in full force soon. Mosquitoes could be a problem by the end of the month. How often do we say that in late February? Rain also does play a part in the Spring awakening of Flora and Fauna. With a chance for rain in the forecast, things may pick up soon. I’ve often said that mosquitoes don’t die off in the Winter. Not completely. However, I do believe you can dramatically limit their numbers when you have a flash freeze. That could still happen between late February into early March. That would not be good for the plants and trees though. Everyone says that Spring is here already, but a couple of strong cold shots CAN happen in the Spring.

