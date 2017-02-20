Blog: Local Cool Down, But Warmth Elsewhere.

Boy! We just had a great weather weekend with warm temperatures and fair skies in the region. High temps were in the 60s and 70s both days. Locally, we will have some slightly cooler weather today, but the warmth will continue off to our west. There is a back door cool front that will be coming in from the northeast states. It will turn our winds out of the northeast this afternoon and they will pick up to about 8-12mph.

High pressure has built in. So we’ll be dry for today. The sun will try to warm things up, but those northeast winds will try to keep us cool. In the end I think we’ll see highs in the low 60s in the metro with some 50s near the shore and north of the metro. There will be some mid-upper 60s inland. I mentioned temperatures off to our west…The temps there have been warm for days. Some locations have been 30 degrees warmer than average. It’s been incredible! So here is what our Future Trak model is forecasting for temps today:

Remember I’m calling for low 60s here in Hampton Roads. Look at the 70s down towards Atlanta. By tomorrow we’ll still have a cool/northeasterly flow. So our local high temperatures will be in the upper 50s. However, high temperatures will rise up to near 60 in Minneapolis.

Even Denver is going for highs in the mid 60s. Keep in mind that our average high is about 52 degrees. So even though we’ll be a little cooler today and tomorrow, it will still be above average. As the area of high pressure slides offshore, we’ll get more of a southerly wind by Wednesday. Highs will rise to the mid 60s. As the warmer air moves in, so will some scattered showers. So a few showers are possible on Wednesday. The warm air will continue to slide in Thursday into Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s. There will be a boundary that will try to move towards the region during that time. Depending on where it lands, we could have a chance for showers each day from Wednesday through Saturday. It doesn’t look like a washout, and we could actually use a little rain in the area. We haven’t had much lately. We are 1.5″ below average for rain for the month. We are down 0.43″ so far for the year, but it is only February.

The warm temperatures in the region and around the country are going to have repercussions. First off… pollen. Our local pollen levels are already increasing. I had the sniffles this morning when I got in to work. The tree pollen is up a bit, and the mold may be up a little as well. I wonder if some of the tree pollen blew in from the south, because a lot of our trees just started to bud last week. If the warmth continues then we’ll likely have an early allergy season. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Last year we had an early season. This allowed a lot of the pollinators to be out of phase with each other. While some people were hit, I think the majority of folks weren’t as bad last year. I only had watery eyes, but I didn’t have the (gross alert) bad runny nose like I’ve had in years past.

Also, many flowers and plants are blooming. The local buds on the trees are out, and we’ll probably have leaves sprouting by next weekend. That is about 2-3 weeks early at the least. So these plants and trees may take a hit if a frost or freeze moves in. It’s still only February, so there is a high potential for that to happen. Especially all the way up into the Midwest. This could effect plant blooms, and possibly some crops down the road. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler