BLOG: February on Hiatus

I don’t know how we got so lucky to have not one, but TWO beautiful weekends in a row! We didn’t break any records this weekend, but it was still quite warm for this time of year. Temperatures topped out in the upper-60s to low-70s this afternoon – it was just a touch cooler closer to the coastline thanks to winds shifting out of the north.

We were not the only ones enjoying a warm weekend. Two-thirds of the country was heating up..

You can pretty much see the dip and ridge in the jetstream just from this temperature map. It’s not often you see the same temperature in Phoenix and Minneapolis, especially in February! Unreal!

Overnight, expect clear skies and light winds. That combination usually leads to a chilly night, but temperatures will only drop to near 50°, which is relatively mild for mid-February.

If you’re lucky enough to have a 3-day weekend, we’ll be tracking lots of sunshine once again tomorrow. High pressure will build in from the north, so that will keep winds out of the north on Monday, and in turn, put highs closer to 60°.

It’ll be a little bit cooler on Tuesday with highs in the upper-50s. A weak cold front will swing through Tuesday night, but let me emphasize that this will be a very weak cold front, so we won’t even notice it. In fact, temperatures will be even warmer as we head into the second half of the week.

The mercury will return to the upper-60s on Wednesday, then we’ll be talking about 70s again for Thursday and Friday. There is a bit of a trade-off though – we could see some showers developing Thursday night and continuing into Friday. A more potent cold front will drop in Friday night, so we’ll keep showers in the forecast through Saturday morning. This time, the front will drag in some cooler air, so it won’t be as warm next weekend.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor