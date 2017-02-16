Blog: Bit O’ Cold Before The Warm Stretch!

We have a bit O’ cold air outside this morning. It will be chilly and breezy today, but warm air is just around the corner. Through the day we will have high pressure building in from the west. Winds are going to increase out of the west/northwest. They will run at 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. Especially near the shore. There is still an area of low pressure up near Maine.

A cold front moved through yesterday evening. As it moved through the region, we had some cool looking clouds. This was a pic of a roll cloud sent in from Jerry Lynn Clemens Tabor. It was taken in the Great Neck area.

These clouds can form along deep cold fronts. Though they typically happen during the warmer months. Anyway, today that front is well to our south. High temps will aim for the upper 40s with a few 50s inland and south. If the winds aren’t as strong as expected, then temps will probably pop up to the low-mid 50s. Either way the breeze will be up through the early afternoon, but they will settle by the evening.

Tonight low temps will drop to the 20s area-wide. Then we’ll warm up by tomorrow afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s with lots of sun and less wind. The temperatures keep trending up for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s easily, and now we may even see 70s. Both days will be warm. There was a weak chance for a shower on Sunday before. The models have backed off of that now. So it looks like this will be a great 3 day weekend for a lot of folks. Presidents Day will be dry with highs in the 60s. In fact we’ll probably stay in the 60s through all of next week. Time to start prepping the yard despite the calendar reading mid-February. Wow!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler