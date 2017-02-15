Blog: Wet Wednesday Then A Cold/Dry Thursday!

There are a couple of weather systems that will be closing in on Hampton Roads today. This will bring us a wet Wednesday. First off, there is a cold front diving southeast out of the Ohio River Valley. It is quickly moving to the east/southeast. Meanwhile an area of low pressure is moving east/northeast along a stationary front. The low is moving into Georgia, but that front extends up into our region.

Both of these systems will move closer to us through the day. The effect will be increasing chances for rain. So far this morning Hampton Roads enjoyed a break in the showers during the morning commute, but there was some heavy rain from Petersburg to the Middle Peninsula.

Rain will pick up from the late morning, and it will keep going until the mid afternoon. It could be heavy at times.

As we get in to the late afternoon the rain showers should taper off. However, the chance won’t be zero. The Midwest cold front will finally drop through this evening. There will be a few showers along the front. Before the front drops through temps will rise to the mid-upper 50s with low 50s north of the metro. Winds will be light today, but they will pick up out of the northwest tonight. We’ll see about a quarter to a half an inch of rain with some higher amounts north of the metro.

Skies will clear tonight and high pressure will build in. If the winds stay up overnight, then low temps will be in the low-mid 30s. If the winds cut in some rural areas, then temps will drop to the 20s there. Tomorrow we’ll have a strong breeze out of the northwest. The front will drop well to our south. So high temps will only be able to rise into the upper 40s for most of the region. Things will quickly change again into the weekend. Friday will be dry, quiet, and mild with highs in the mid 50s. By Saturday southerly winds will kick-in, and we’ll have partly cloudy skies. So high temps will bounce up to the mid 60s. We’ll be in the 60s again on Sunday, but there will be more clouds. A weak area of low pressure will skirt our region to the south. It could pop up a couple of isolated showers, but the chance is low. We’ll stay warm/mild into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler