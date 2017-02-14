Blog: Valentine’s Day Forecast

Ahhhh Love is in the air. Well, actually that’s just the clouds increasing. : ) We’ll see some pretty good weather on this Valentine’s Day. Temps will be pretty mild for February, and the wind will be light and out of the southwest. However, skies will cloud up as we go through the day. High pressure is around, but it is going to be sliding to the southeast. This will allow some moisture to push in from the southwest. At least in the upper levels.

The moisture may increase enough by this evening that we could see a few sprinkles, but I think most of the rain will hold off until the later evening hours.

Overnight rain showers will move in. They will continue into tomorrow morning. So expect wet roads for the morning commute.

Rain showers will continue on and off through the early afternoon. I’ve got the chance for rain at about 70-80%. A cold front will move into the region during the late afternoon. The models have lower rain chances by that time, but I think we’ll at least see a 30% chance for some showers into the early evening. It will wrap up by the late evening hours. We will see about a quarter to a half an inch of rain.

High temps will be in the low-mid 50s on Wednesday. Then more cold air moves in tomorrow night. We’ll drop to the low 30s with clearing skies. There could be some more 20s inland. On Thursday we’ll see plenty of sunshine, but high temps will only be in the mid-upper 40s. It will be another breezy day as well. Then we’ll see milder/quiet weather on Friday.

By the weekend warm air will return to the region. High temps will bounce back up to the mid 60s on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy. On Sunday we’ll see more clouds and some isolated showers as an area of low pressure skirts to our south. Highs will be in the 60s again. So at least the weekend will be warm again.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler