BLOG: Stellar Sunday

I mean – can we just talk about how gorgeous it was today?? Under sunny skies with a refreshing southwest breeze, we set a new record high temperature at Norfolk International Airport today. Our new record is 82°, which shattered the old record of 78° set back in 1965.

Now we are tracking a cold front dropping into Hampton Roads. This front is associated with the same storm system that is packing more snow into New England.

If you remember, they just picked up 12″ to 18″ of snow last Thursday, and now they could see at least another foot! At least the ski resorts in northern New England will be pleased.

We will be tracking showers from now through 9 PM. We could see some pockets of heavy rain at times, and I wouldn’t be too surprised if we heard a rumble of thunder. With those heavy downpours, there could also be some gusty winds.

Once the rain is gone, clouds will decrease, but the wind will increase. Winds will pick up out of the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH overnight, so that’ll make for a chilly start to your Monday. It’ll remain windy tomorrow and that wind will essentially negate the sunshine and keep highs in the low-50s.

That’s right – about 30° cooler than it was today!

Tuesday..Valentine’s Day..will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low-50s once again.

An area of low pressure will approach from the Gulf states on Wednesday, which will give us a chance of showers. It won’t be a soaking wet day, but you may need your umbrella in tow. After that, the rest of the week will be bright and dry with temperatures ranging from the upper-40s to low-50s.

Looks like highs will return to the 60s next weekend!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor