Blog: Quiet & Cold Today! Big Weekend Warmup!

Things have really settled down since yesterday both locally and regionally. Yesterday there were some very strong winds as an area of low pressure pushed away from the region. This same system became a major nor’easter up in the northeast states which caused a lot of disruptions to travel and residents. Some of our local winds gusted over 50mph as the system moved away. Take a look:

Today the area of low pressure is heading towards Greenland, and high pressure has settled in.

Winds will be much lighter today, but cold air has moved into the region. We started the morning with temps in the 20s. The wind will be out of the northwest at 5-10mph, and then it will switch to out of the southwest at 5-10. Temperatures will try to warm up to the low-mid 40s this afternoon. By tonight the winds will pick up out of the south. Temps will bottom out in the 30s, but they will actually rise overnight. So we’ll be in the 40s tomorrow morning. Winds will be out of the southwest at 1-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. This will let the temperatures rise up into the mid 60s. If you think that’s warm….By Sunday the southerly winds will continue, and that will let the high temperatures aim for the mid 70s. Wow! Talk about a bounce in the temperatures. The weekend looks dry overall, but we may see a few showers by Sunday evening. A cold front will move in by tomorrow night. It will cool things down on Monday. Highs will be back in the 50s for the first half of next week. Not too bad for this time of year.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler