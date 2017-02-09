Blog: Wind Is Howling! Temperatures Dropping!

The weather is undergoing a dramatic change today. We’ve been warm for the last couple of days all the way up until early this morning. Now the cold air is rushing into Hampton Roads. An area of low pressure is riding along a stationary front. On the back side it is whipping the front south as a cold front.

Temperatures dropped quickly as the front moved through. We were in the upper 50s earlier this morning. Now temps are falling into the 40s.

Rain showers were heavy as the low moved in earlier this morning. There were even a couple of reports of thunderstorms.

As the low moved through the showers started to lighten up. When the cold front moved through the showers were light, but they became wind-driven. Winds gusted up to 30-40mph. I saw one report of a gust to 50mph in Elizabeth City as the front moved through. There was even a report of some small trees that got knocked down around Seaford. Scattered showers will continue on the back side of the low as the upper level trough swings through. This will likely turn into a scattered/light wintry mix as the upper level temperatures continue to drop.

Our model doesn’t show much for precip, but you can see the cloud streaks that will occur from northwest to southeast. Along those bands is where the wintry mix will try to pop up. Surface temperatures will fall to the low-mid 40s, and they will stay steady or gradually fall through the day. There will be some upper 30s north of the metro. Winds will be howling out of the northwest. They will run at 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph. There will even be a couple of gusts to over 40mph near the shore.

Through the evening, the low will be long-gone off to the northeast. The front will be well to our south. However, the wind will still be strong, and the upper level system will still be overhead. So we may see some scattered flurries, sleet pellets, or even a couple of isolated snow showers. Temps will drop to the upper 30s this evening with mid 30s north of the metro. So I doubt anything will stick other than a grassy spot or two.

Overnight we will clear out, the winds will gradually diminish, and temps will drop down to the 20s.

Tomorrow we’ll start cold and we’ll end cold. Temps will start in the 20s with lighter winds. Winds will be westerly then southwesterly at 8-12mph. We’ll have lots of sunshine, but highs will only be in the low 40s. This cold shot will be short-lived. By Friday night the southerly winds will pick up. Temps may rise overnight. By Saturday afternoon temps will rise to the mid 60s. We’ll see fair skies. Then high temps will be in the low 70s by Sunday. Wow! Temps will return to the 50s early next week.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler