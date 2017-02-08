Blog: Get Ready For Big Changes!

Spring and Winter are going to have a cage match here over the next few days. In the end I think Spring will win. Yesterday was a very Spring-like day. It felt great! We hit 73 degrees at Norfolk International Airport. This was a couple of degrees shy of the record. Today we are going for a high of 74 degrees. The current record is 75 degrees set back in 1937. We started off warm. Temps were in the upper 50s to near 60 this morning, and they are slowly increasing. We did have some scattered showers in the region as an upper level disturbance swung through.

The scattered showers will move out around midday. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. There will enough sun to warm up the temps to the 70s. Also, the wind will be out of the southwest at 5-15mph. The wind may change direction later today to out of the northwest. There is a cold front over West Virginia.

It isn’t expected to move through Hampton Roads. However, it could make it to the Northern Neck and Eastern Shore. That could change the wind direction over part of the area to out of the northwest. This front is expected to stall out. Then an area of low pressure will move along the front late tonight into early tomorrow. The rain will pick up overnight, and there could even be a few thunderstorms. Tomorrow morning as the low swings through, it will push the front farther south.

Temperatures will be near 50 in the morning. Then temps will fall through the 40s through the day. We may even hit the upper 30s by the late afternoon. Temperatures will also drop in the upper levels. This will allow for a scattered wintry mix to form in the afternoon. Rain, sleet, and light snow showers will be possible. Keep in mind that temps will be cold, but they will be above freezing while any precip falls. Here is what the GFS model shows for the early afternoon:

Future Trak also shows some wintry mix around that time:

I think the area of mix will be more widespread than these models show. Keep in mind that sometimes the models won’t pick up on thin bands of moisture, and I think that’s what is happening here. So some light scattered precipitation will probably be falling over the region tomorrow afternoon into the evening. I expect lots of melting, but there could be a dusting on some grassy surfaces if it picks up. This should all wrap up by the evening. Then we’ll be cold and dry tomorrow night Wind will be another factor. Winds will increase out of the northwest at 15-25mph with gusts up to 35mph. I don’t see problems with tidal flooding as the stronger winds shouldn’t last too long, but stay tuned for updates.

After Hampton Roads the low will move off into the northeast states and become a strong nor’easter. Some areas could see more than 10″ of snow there. Meanwhile we’ll get some colder/drier weather into our viewing area. Low temps will be in the 20s Friday morning. Then we’ll only see highs near 40 in the afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy. Luckily… warm air will return rapidly. Saturday morning will still be cold, but southerly winds will raise the temperatures into the 60s by the afternoon. It will be even warmer on Sunday. High temps may hit 70 degrees. So again….Spring and Winter are having a battle royale, and over the next 10 days it looks like Spring will dominate most of the time.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler