Blog: Near Record Heat, THEN A Wintry Mix?

If you’ve lived here in Hampton Roads for a while, then you know this weather pattern is pretty typical for this time of year. However, if you are new to this region then you are in for a shock…again! Today we will see near record heat. Then in 2 days we have a chance for a wintry mix. Let’s talk about it…

Yesterday we warmed up a little more than expected. After starting in the 30s in the morning, we shot up to the 60s in the afternoon. It was a beautiful day. No doubt about it. We kept some of that warmth last night as the clouds rolled in and insulated the atmosphere. So this morning we started out with temperatures in the low-mid 50s. There were a couple of sprinkles, but these will move out soon. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. High pressure sits to our south. Also, there is a strong warm front that has pushed well to our north.

The breeze has picked up out of the south/southwest at 10-15mph. There will be some gusts up to 25mph through the afternoon. High temperatures will aim for the low-mid 70s later today. I forecast 73 at Norfolk. The average high for this time of year is 50 degrees. The record for today at Norfolk International Airport is 76 which was set back in (1904). We may get pretty close to that record. The record in Elizabeth City is 71 degrees today. We will likely break that record. There will be some locations that won’t be as warm. Keep in mind that the water temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. So locations near the shore will be much cooler (50s/low 60s). Especially, in areas that get the strong breeze coming off the water. Everyone else will be quite warm. By tonight we’ll see more moisture in the region. We’ll have lots of clouds with a few showers late. Tomorrow the models do show some showers in the region, but they greatly differ on the coverage. Our Future Trak computer model brings in a fairly big area of rain from the mid morning until the early afternoon.

Meanwhile the other models have more in the way of scattered showers. With that in mind I’m calling for a 50% chance for scattered showers in the region from the early morning through the afternoon. If I just went with our mode, then I would have gone with a 70% chance. There won’t be any big surface features, but there will be a weak upper level disturbance rolling through. High temps will likely be in the 70s again, but that depends on the coverage and duration of the showers. Wednesday night into Thursday we’ll have some more showers developing. However, this time it will be ahead of and along a strong cold front. The front will sweep through the region early Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop to the 40s. They may rise briefly in the morning to near 50, but then they will steadily drop through the day. They may even drop to the upper 30s by the early evening. Upper level temperatures will also steadily drop. So there will be a lot of rain showers on Thursday during the day. By the afternoon this will try to turn into a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and some snow. The much colder air will arrive by the evening, but the atmosphere will also start to dry out. So this may all transition into some flurries or scattered light snow showers during the evening. However, I don’t expect too much to stick. Temps will probably still be above freezing until around midnight, the ground will be wet, and ground temperatures are well above freezing. I’ll be able to look at these finer details tomorrow, but for now the trend is a melting wintry mix late tomorrow and some melting snow showers or flurries tomorrow evening. Stay tuned for updates.

We’ll be cold and dry on Friday. Lows will be in the 20s, and highs will be in the low 40s. Get ready for the whiplash though as temps will warm to the upper 50s to low 60s by Saturday afternoon. We’ll be in the mid 60s on Sunday. So at least it looks like we’ll warm up next weekend. I think there’s a large amount of folks that will be happy about that.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler