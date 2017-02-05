BLOG: Super Sunday

After a brief wintry mix this morning, there was plenty of sunshine for the second half of the day. I’m sure you noticed it was a lot more comfortable out there with temperatures in the mid-50s – about 15° warmer than it was on Saturday.

Overnight, we’ll be tracking mainly clear skies with the mercury falling back into the mid-30s by tomorrow morning. Even though it’ll be a chilly start to the day, things will warm up nicely. High pressure will slide in tomorrow, so that will provide us with lots of sunshine and highs back in the mid-50s.

A warm front will approach Monday night into Tuesday morning, so that will likely spark some isolated showers.

We’ll keep the chance of isolated showers in the forecast through your Tuesday, but despite mainly cloudy skies, highs will be in the upper-60s! A cold front will swing through Tuesday night, but it’ll take a minute for the cooler air to spill in. Wednesday will actually be another warm day with temperatures topping out near 70°! Wednesday will be mainly dry, but rain will develop Wednesday night and could change over to a wintry mix by Thursday morning.

The cooler air will take over on Thursday with highs plunging back into the mid-40s. The cool air won’t stick around long since highs will return to the upper-50s and 60s by next weekend.

One last thing..

GO PATRIOTS!!!!

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor