Blog: Wintry Mix, Then Bring On The Cold!

We had a wintry mix this morning over the region. It wasn’t too heavy, and there were no accumulations. Yet it was out there. Here was the view on the satellite/radar this morning:

There was a weak area of low pressure to our south that was running east along a stationary front. We had another overrunning pattern where milder/more moist air was pushed up over a colder airmass in place.

High pressure was off to our northwest. At the surface there is some very dry air just to our north. So as the precip has tried to move north it has turned into light flurries and sprinkles. We have northeast winds at 8-12mph today. This will continue to drop colder air into the region. Temps may be stuck in place through the afternoon. We were in the upper 30s to around 40 this morning with mid 30s north of the metro. We’ll probably see similar temperatures this afternoon. The wintry mix should wrap up by midday. Then we’ll dry things out during the afternoon (mostly). Our Future Trak model tries to bring a few flurries or sprinkles back this afternoon. It’s not out of the question, but I do think it would be light.

By the evening we’ll have clearing skies. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10mph. Temperatures will drop quickly. We’ll have lows in the upper 20s in the metro with low-mid 20s inland. It will be cold. Tomorrow we’ll have a lot of sunshine, but high temps will only be in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15mph. By Sunday we’ll start to warm up a bit. We’ll see highs near 50. Clouds will increase. We could see some spotty showers late in the day. There may be a few around in the evening, but it shouldn’t be anything to slow down local travel for the big game.

We’ll start warming up next week. High temps will rise to the mid 50s by Monday. Then we’ll get into some 60s Tuesday through Wednesday. The longer range models show much colder air by next Friday and Saturday (Yep…another cold weekend!). If they are right, then there may be highs in the 30s again. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler