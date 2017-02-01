Blog: Still Mild Today. Wintry Mix Again Soon?

This morning started off a lot milder than yesterday morning. That’s for sure. Low temps were in the 30s and 40s. It’s a much quieter day as the winds are much calmer. Yesterday we had southerly winds gusting up to about 30-35mph. Today they will only run at 5-10mph out of the west. We have a cool front which is settling over the region today. It is becoming stationary. This will cause a lot of clouds, but we should remain dry other than a stray sprinkle.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today. Though I think clouds will dominate much of the day. High temperatures will be near 60 in the metro, in the mid 60s over northeast North Carolina, and in the 50s north of the metro (Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck). We may even see a few 40s on the northern fringe of the viewing area. We may see a few sprinkles or showers by the evening, and there will probably be a few in the overnight. By tomorrow the cooler air will make a stronger push to the south. High temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 8-12mph. I’m calling for mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two.

Things could get a little interesting on Friday. A cold front will stall out well to our south. It will probably even be south of North Carolina. A weak area of low pressure will move along (and south of) the front. This will try and throw some moisture up into our region.

The overhead trough doesn’t look too deep. So I don’t see it scooping up tons of moisture. Still, it will be cold enough that if the moisture does make it up here, then we’ll see a wintry mix of precipitation. This would be mostly rain and some sleet with a few flakes of snow over northeast North Carolina. It would likely be a combination of sleet, light snow showers, and light rain showers over the Southside. It could possibly a little farther north, but the air will be drier the farther north you go. So we’ll see if the moisture actually makes it up here. The latest GFS model (6Z run) kept all the precip to our south. The latest NAM has a decent amount of moisture coming up, but it has the rain/snow line right over the Southside. Surface temps would probably be just above freezing or in the mid 30s at that time. We’ll have a more detailed update later today and tomorrow. Temps won’t warm up much during the day. Highs temps will aim for the upper 30s to low 40s. Still this would tend to melt most of what falls. The ground is also pretty mild for February. So we’ll see what happens.

Either way we’ll be cold and dry on Saturday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Highs will be in the low 40s with fair skies. The models do show milder temps by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll see lots of clouds and possibly some isolated showers. However, the forecast does look a lot drier compared to yesterday. That’s good news for folks who will go out to see the big game. We’ll be dry and mild into the middle of next week.

One last thing… I will be at the Virginia Living Museum up in Newport News around Noon tomorrow. We’ll see what the local groundhog “Chesapeake Chuck” says about the rest of the Winter. Should be fun. So come on over if you can.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler