Blog: Big Time Warmup!

We have a big time warmup in the works for today. We started off in the 20s area-wide. However, temperatures will be rising about 30-35 degrees between this morning’s low temperatures and the afternoon highs. There are several things causing this. First off, we have high pressure in place. The center is to our southeast. This is providing for fair skies today. It will also help to pick up the winds out of the south. More on that in a moment.

We also have some very dry air in place. Dew points are in the teens and 20s.

Dry air heats up faster than humid air. This is due to the energy of the sun’s interaction with that air. The energy goes straight into heating dry air. Whereas, in humid air, the energy goes into heating the air and the water vapor. There may also be some evaporation which causes cooling. This is known as latent energy. So that’s why daily temperatures don’t change as much in cities near the water compared to cities that are farther inland. I led an experiment in college where we tested the heating of 5 different substances. Water, sand, wet sand, dirt, and air. We used a heat lamp equadistant from the substances. The water and wet sand heated up very slowly. The air and dirt heated up the fastest.

Anyway, back to the winds….They will increase out of the south at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Here we go again with another windy day!

High temps will aim for near 60 in a lot of the metro with low 60s inland. There could even be a few mid 60s south. The winds will gradually decrease this evening, and clouds will increase. Our low temperatures won’t be as cold tonight due to the clouds and southerly winds. So we’ll bottom out in the low-mid 40s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs again near 60. There will be a cold front near the region, but it won’t cool us down. We will get a cool down on Thursday as colder air finally does make it into the region. Highs will be in the 40s. We could get some isolated rain showers in the region. By Friday a cold front may try to bounce back north a bit. A weak area of low pressure will skirt south of the front. This could bring us a wintry mix in the morning, or some scattered showers depending on the timing. For now I don’t see anything big, but stay tuned.

We’ll be dry and chilly on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. We’ll warm up on Sunday to the 50s, but rain showers are likely to move in later in the day. I’ll refine the timing on that as it gets closer. Have a good one!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler