BLOG: Flurries You Say?

We had plenty of sunshine through a good chuck of the day, which help boost highs into the low-50s. We have been watching the clouds fill in through the latter part of the afternoon.

Overnight, we will be tracking mostly cloudy skies as a trough axis swings through Hampton Roads. With this passing disturbance, we could see some sprinkles/light rain showers possibly mix in with some sleet pellets after 10 PM.

Another wave of moisture will bring a chance of light snow showers to parts of the Peninsula and points north tomorrow morning. We could see a dusting on the grass for the Middle Peninsula, Northern Neck, and Eastern Shore. I think the Southside and North Carolina will escape without a snowflake.

Here’s a look at THREE of our computer models:

All three show consistency with keeping any minor accumulations north of the Metro. Consistency builds confidence in the forecast.

This really isn’t anything to write home about. Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler will be in starting at 4:30 AM so show you where the snowflakes are flying, and of course, Jen Lewis will have a check on the roads for you.

With a little residual moisture after the morning commute, I can’t rule out a quick burst of light rain showers/sleet again around midday. Through the afternoon, expect partly sunny skies along with a brisk westerly breeze. Temperatures will struggle to make it out of the low to mid-40s.

Winds will turn out of the south on Tuesday, so as a result, it’ll be milder with highs in the mid-50s. The mercury will remain in the mid-50s through Wednesday. Temperatures will drop again on Thursday, which is Groundhog Day. I guess we’ll see with the prognosticating ‘hog predicts this year. He often sees his shadow, meaning we’ll have six more weeks of winter….but then again, he only has a 39% accuracy rate.

Our accuracy rate is a lot higher.

Just sayin’.

-Meteorologist Ashley Baylor