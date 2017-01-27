Blog: Dry/Chilly Weekend Ahead!

Many folks probably put the Winter gear away for a while as recent temps have been pretty mild. High temps have been above 50 for the last 10 days, and we have hit 60 or higher on 5 of them. We almost hit 70 on the last 2. Anyway, now we are returning to some average Winter weather. A cold front has moved to our south. High pressure is in control of our weather.

Even though the center of the high is well to our southwest, it is a rather large system. So it is bringing us lots of sunshine today.

It will look great, but it will be chilly and breezy at times. Some of the wind chills were in the upper 20s to low 30s this morning. With the strong sunshine today we’ll warm up to the low 50s this afternoon. There will be a few mid 50s inland. Winds will pick up out of the west. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. They won’t be as strong as yesterday. Thank goodness! Some of the gusts reached about 35mph. Tonight we’ll have clear skies, and the winds will lighten up. This will allow temps to drop down to the upper 20s to low 30s. I had a potted plant out recently to try to take advantage of the mild temps. I brought it in yesterday, and you should do the same. I mentioned before that this colder weather will be good to slow down grass and plant growth. It’s still January, and if things bloom then they could be damaged by colder surges of air over the next couple of months. So the colder weekend is good in that regard. Over the weekend we’ll have lows in the 30s and 20s. Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50. The average high temperature is 48 degrees for this time of year. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry. By Sunday night another cold front will move into the area. This will reinforce the cold air on Monday. So lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s Monday morning. Highs will be in the low-mid 40s. There may be some light precipitation on Monday. The models are still disagreeing on how much moisture moves in with the system. The GFS model is pretty dry with possibly a few flurries or sprinkles. However, the European model has a few light snow showers. Remember though… if it comes in later in the morning or during the afternoon, temps will be in the upper 30s or low 40s. So it could be more of a mixed precip than light snow. Either way it doesn’t look like it will be too much. It is something to watch over the weekend. After Monday we’ll be dry on Tuesday, and we will warm up a bit. Highs will be back in the 50s. There may be another cold front later in the week that could bring some precip. There’s plenty of time for updates on that.

Quick update on the drought in the west… It’s gone. Well, not completely, but it has been knocked down big time. Here is the current U.S. Drought Monitor.

It has been a LONG time since I’ve seen that little amount of drought over that large of an area. I’m talking about the whole country. Not just California. Although California has really needed help over the past couple of years. Recently, they had too much help. Closer to home, there is some abnormally dry conditions in northern and western Virginia. However, we have been very wet lately. So no droughts here. In fact it will be nice to have a dry stretch this weekend.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler