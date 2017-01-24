Blog: Low Moves To The Northeast

Over the last 24 hours we had an area of low pressure move through the region. We had about a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rain through that time. It brought us lots of clouds and drizzle to the region this morning. Winds on the back side of the low were out of the northwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph.

There was some moisture on the back side to cause the light precipitation. However, as the morning went on the deeper moisture began to move offshore. We will gradually clear things up and dry things out today. The breeze will slowly taper off through the afternoon. High temps will rise into the low-mid 50s. This will depend on how soon the skies clear.

By tonight high pressure will build into the region. We’ll clear things out, and the wind will die down. Low temps will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow’s weather looks great. We’ll see lots of sunshine. The breeze will be out of the southwest at 10-15mph. High temps will be able to reach the low-mid 60s. So get ready for a very nice day! However, there is a pool of colder air building over the Midwest.

This will start heading in our direction by Thursday. We may hit 60 degrees by the mid-morning, but then temps will fall through the afternoon. There will be scattered showers on Thursday along the front. It will be chilly going into the weekend. High temps will only be in the mid-upper 40s. Lows will be in the 30s and 20s. There will be a large upper level trough overhead over the weekend. While there won’t be much moisture with it, it could possibly cause a couple of flurries or sprinkles. A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in on Monday. That could also cause a little light precipitation. So stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler