Blog: Warm & Wet Monday!

We had a lot of rain out there this morning. If fact there were a couple of real downpours over parts of northeast North Carolina early today.

There is a large area of low pressure off to our west. It is moving to the east/northeast. Meanwhile a warm front rolled across parts of the south, and has finally made it into Hampton Roads.

The unseasonably warm weather caused a lot of severe weather over many states this weekend. There were even reports of tornadoes.

The warmer weather never made it up here yesterday, but it is here today. We started this morning with temps in the 50s. We will see a lot of 60s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-20mph. There will be a few gusts to 25mph, but the winds will drop as the low gets closer this afternoon. There is a pocket of drier air wrapping into the low. This could bring us a lull in the rain, and possibly even some clearing during the early afternoon.

The Showers may try to come back into the evening as the low moves through. By tonight the system will move to our northeast. A few showers may wrap around on the back side. This could keep a few showers going into tomorrow morning. Isolated showers could even linger until midday on the Eastern Shore.

We will all dry out through by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. High temps will be a little cooler (low-mid 50s), but it will still be pretty nice. It gets even better. By Wednesday we’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s. Nice! However, a sizable cold front will move through the region on Thursday. We’ll still be mild, but temps will probably fall in the afternoon. There will be scattered showers as the front moves through. The colder air will really sink in until the weekend. Highs will be in the low 50s on Friday. Then Highs will be in the 40s for next weekend. Low temps will drop to the low 30s. So a lot of the plants that are trying to sprout out there will probably take a hit. It is still January after all. For now things look dry from Friday through Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler