Blog: Tired of Clouds And Showers?

It seems like we’ve have have a lot of clouds and showers lately. I think lots of folks are getting tired of it. At least it’s been warm, but we’ve just had lots of gloomy weather recently. Today is still warm and still gloomy, but I’m hoping for some late day clearing. We started off this morning with scattered showers and temperatures near 60 degrees. A warm front has lifted to our north, but a cool front is moving in from the west.

There is no huge blast of cold air on the way, but there is a cooler airmass over the Ohio River Valley.

The series of fronts and an area of low pressure are creating some scattered showers in the region. We’ll see some scattered showers this morning through midday as the cool front moves in. Our winds will turn from west/southwest to out of the northwest at 10-15mph. Temps are expected to rise into the mid 60s for a bit, then they will drop slightly by the late afternoon. High pressure will build in for tomorrow. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. It will be nice to see the sun. However, another quick system will move through on Friday. This will bring us some more clouds and scattered showers. At least the highs will be in the 50s. Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 50s. Then a larger system will tee up and get ready to move in by Sunday. This will be a big area of low pressure. It will also be slow moving. This means that we will be able to wrap in a lot of warmth and moisture into the system. So high temps will be near 60 on Sunday and in the upper 60s on Monday. We’ll have increasing showers from Sunday into Monday. In fact….we might see a couple of thunderstorms on Monday. To me it looks like the models will develop a southeasterly low level jet, and this could produce some very warm/humid air. You know the saying… When you have a thunderstorm this time of year, then you typically have snow within 10 days. We’ll see. Let’s get the thunderstorm first. Plus, there is some very warm air in place for the next 7-10 days. I do expect colder air beyond that time. So it’s possible.

Speaking of snow…. A recent audit in Washington D.C. has shed some light on spending during a snowstorm that occurred last year in January. This was a major storm that was dubbed “Snowzilla”. The cost for snow removal shot up to 40 million dollars. That’s million with an M. Keep in mind that parts of the region saw 20″ of snow. That’s a lot! Here is the report that details where the spending went. D.C. Snowstorm removal.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler